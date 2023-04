AUGUSTA, GA. (KSNT) – Topeka-native Gary Woodland is toward the top of the Masters’ rankings after day one.

Woodland shot -4 and is in a seven-way tie for sixth. He birdied holes six, eight, 12, 13, 15 and 18, but bogeyed holes five and 11.

Woodland will tee off for the second round at 7:48 a.m. CST Friday with Danny Willett and Brooks Koepka.