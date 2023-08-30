TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka native Gary Woodland will be having surgery in mid-September.

The Shawnee Heights High School graduate and now professional golfer will undergo surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion found on his brain, he announced on social media Wednesday morning.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” Woodland said in his announcement. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland is a product of both Washburn University and KU. He won the U.S. Open in 2019.

“I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone,” Woodland said.