EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 15: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins runs against Corey Ballentine #25 of the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The New York Giants have waived Topeka native Corey Ballentine. The Giants drafted the former Washburn Ichabod and Shawnee Heights standout in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ballentine played in 22 games with the Giants and started the first two games of this season. He recorded 16 tackles this season.