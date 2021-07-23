Going for Junior Olympic gold, Topeka runner holding carnival fundraiser to travel

Local Sports

by: , Matthew Johnstone

Posted: / Updated:

Tanesia Johnson (KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tokyo isn’t the only city hosting an Olympic competition, and a young Topeka athlete wants to prove herself there.

Tanesia Johnson, a 10-year-old track runner, wants to travel to Jacksonville, Fl. to compete in the USATF Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships over the weekend. This would be Johnson’s second championship, and to raise money to get there, she’s golding a mini-carnival that anyone can come enjoy.

The carnival is going on Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and will feature fundraising food to buy like hotdogs, fried fish and chips, along with lemonade and soda. Attendants can also enjoy duck ponds, archery and cornhole among other attractions.

To attend the mini-carnival, head to 1620 SW 15th St. in Topeka, or call Janet Elrod at 785-207-0103 to show support.

