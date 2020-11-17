Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts to a call from the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Travis Heying) LOCAL TELEVISION OUT; MAGS OUT; LOCAL RADIO OUT; LOCAL INTERNET OUT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has accepted the resignation of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall, effective immediately.

“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said. “I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State. I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men’s basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years and am confident of its continued success.”

The departure came after an internal investigation into allegations that men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall mistreated players.

Last month, former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen. They were the only players who agreed to be identified.

Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent.