Grimes announces transfer to Houston

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 15: Kansas Jayhawks guard Quentin Grimes (5) celebrates after making his fifth three-point shot as time expired in the first half of a Big 12 tournament semifinal game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks on March 15, 2019 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott […]
LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Former Kansas Jayhawk Quentin Grimes has announced he will transfer to Houston. The former 5 star recruit is from Houston.
As a freshman with the Jayhawks, Grimes averaged 8.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds.
#ForTheCity 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/9RP3MeiMQf— Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) June 27, 2019
