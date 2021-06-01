Hall of Famer comes to Mission Valley basketball clinic

ESKRIDGE (KSNT) – Nancy Lieberman is helping the future of basketball at Mission Valley High School.

“Just to be able to be with the young people and to kind of share what I’ve learned as an athlete, as a coach, as a commentator,” two-time olympian Lieberman said.

Lieberman is the second woman to ever coach in the NBA. She’s a broadcaster for the Oklahoma City Thunder and coach of the Power in the Big-3 league.

“She wants everyone to know how beautiful of a game it is because it really is a great game,” Mission Valley forward Dayton Logan said. “She’s just so smart with everything that she knows, and she’s had so much experience.”

Lieberman told stories, drew up plays and explained how college and professional basketball run.

“If you’re a gatekeeper of the game, then you have to share the game with others,” she said.

As good coaches do, she tailors what the professionals use to a young audience so they’re not overwhelmed or confused.

“There’s a little sarcasm, ok a lot of sarcasm,” she said. “There’s a lot of humor, but there’s a lot of truth.”

Students walked out of the clinic with news skills to work on, a better understanding of basketball and reassurance.

“I have so much further to come,” Logan said.

Lieberman’s message resonated with the only girl in the clinic.

“It was more meaningful to me, personally being a girl, hearing it from a woman who is so successful and has been in this sport and this industry for so long,” senior Megan Deters said.

That message trickles down to one goal.

“I want them to know that they should never stop working, wanting or dreaming,” Lieberman said.