TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local high school basketball coach is stepping down from his position and moving to Lawrence.

Shelly Buhler with Hayden Catholic High School said Dwayne Paul has accepted a position at Lawrence Free State. Buhler said the search has started for a new head coach.

“We are grateful for his dedication, leadership, and the impact he has had on our student-athletes,” Buhler said.

Paul was hired as the Hayden High School boy’s basketball coach in April, 2021. He originally came from Lebo High School where he served as the boys varsity coach and the school’s athletic director.

His basketball college career began in Mesquite, Texas at Eastfield College. He also played at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

After college, he played for the East Kentucky Miners, Continental Basketball Association (2008). His career path took him to Emporia where he was the assistant Men’s Basketball coach from 2013 to 2018.