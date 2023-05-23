TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas will be well represented for the final two rounds of the girls’ state soccer tournaments. On Tuesday, multiple area schools got one step closer to a state championship.

6A:

Washburn Rural beats Wichita Northwest 5-1.

The Lady Blues will play Mill Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in Wichita.

Manhattan beats Garden City 4-0.

The Indians will play Shawnee Mission East at 5 p.m. Friday in Wichita.

4-1A:

Hayden beats McPherson 2-1 (2OT).

The Wildcats will play Bishop Miege at 7 p.m. Friday in De Soto.

Cair Paravel played, too. The Lions lost 6-1 to Bishop Miege.

Wamego boys’ golf won the 4A state championship on Tuesday.