TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas will be well represented for the final two rounds of the girls’ state soccer tournaments. On Tuesday, multiple area schools got one step closer to a state championship.
6A:
Washburn Rural beats Wichita Northwest 5-1.
The Lady Blues will play Mill Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in Wichita.
Manhattan beats Garden City 4-0.
The Indians will play Shawnee Mission East at 5 p.m. Friday in Wichita.
4-1A:
Hayden beats McPherson 2-1 (2OT).
The Wildcats will play Bishop Miege at 7 p.m. Friday in De Soto.
Cair Paravel played, too. The Lions lost 6-1 to Bishop Miege.
Wamego boys’ golf won the 4A state championship on Tuesday.