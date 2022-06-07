TOPEKA (KSNT)- Hayden High School lineman Joe Otting will play football for the University of Notre Dame.

Otting is entering his senior year at Hayden and had several Division I offers, including offers to stay in Kansas from KU and K-State.

“God has blessed me with the ability to play the game that I love at the place I’ve always dreamed of,” Otting said in his commitment on social media Tuesday.

Otting also thanked his coaches, teammates and community from Hayden High School for all their support.

“I am looking forward to my senior season as a [Hayden] Wildcat and then continuing to wear the blue and gold for the Fighting Irish,” Otting said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 270 pound incoming senior also had offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and New Mexico. Otting will play offensive line at Notre Dame.

27 News talked with Otting and others close to him recently for an update on his recruitment. Click here to read that stoy.