WICHITA (KSNT)- Hayden High school senior Tanner Newkirk put together a historic weekend at the state track meet in Wichita.

Newkirk started off his memorable 36 hours with a new 4A state record on Friday in the 3,200 meter run for a state title. Newkirk’s 8:58.88 personal record in the two-mile run etched his name as the fifth fastest time in Kansas history. He is only the second high school runner in Kansas since 1980 to break 9 minutes in the 3,200.

“I’m after something this year,” Newkirk said.

He says cross country season didn’t go as well as he’d hoped and he wasn’t satisfied with his track season thus far, which fueled him to the stellar state meet.

“I’m just trying to better my legacy, that’s it.” Newkirk said. “I know that I’m this great runner but I just had to come out here and show everyone.”

On Saturday, Newkirk added state titles in both the 1,600 meter and 800 meter run. He grabbed another 4A state record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:12.25.

“I’ve just been thinking about this meet in my mind for the past couple months and coming out here and running… the anxiety I have is big but it also just makes me perform even better,” Newkirk said. “I’m just on a mission these past two days.”

Newkirk’s 800 meter state title came with a 1:55.00 run to win by more than three seconds. Newkirk plans to run cross country and track at KU next year.