Hayden’s Purnell commits to K-State

by: Pete Francis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hayden High School star Desmond Purnell has committed to play football at Kansas State. Purnell announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Blessed to say I am committed to Kansas State University‼️ @CoachKli @CoachKlanderman @spedbraet #EMAW #PoundTheStone 🟣⚫️⚒ pic.twitter.com/d4qjljEbRt— Desmond Purnell (@Des_Purnell) November 24, 2020
