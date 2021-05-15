Hayden’s Sandstrom, Glotzbach finish state runner-up in doubles

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Hayden High School’s Michael Sandstrom and Gus Glotzbach came just one match away from winning a state title in the 4A doubles tennis finals on Saturday.

The pair won a lengthy, three-set semifinal match that took away a lot of energy before the championship match. A duo from McPherson beat Glotzbach and Sandstrom in two sets in the final round.

“If you told me at the beginning of the year we’d e state runner up I’d tell you you’re crazy, but we made it,” said Glotzbach.

Both Hayden tennis stars said the semifinals match could be the longest they’ve ever played.

“Coming out with a win in that one definitely was exciting, a boost of confidence,” said Sandstrom.

Sandstrom is a junior, while Glotzbach is only a sophomore. The doubles team says you can expect them back next year.