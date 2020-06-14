Head wins TGA Match Play Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Adam Head took home his first Topeka Golf Association Match Play Championship on Sunday, defeating Luke Leonetti up six shots with four holes to go.

Head, a former Washburn basketball player and Hayden graduate, had come close to winning before and was relieved to finally get over the hump and bring home the trophy.

“It’s feels really good. getting close every year and not actually following through it’s a rough one but today I was fortunate enough to come away with it and it’s kinda long time coming, been working hard for a while, picked up golf late and it feels good to finally follow through,” Head said. “You keep thinking you’re gonna play good and then you come out and get beat in the second or third round or getting knocked off in the semi-final. it’s feels good to come out and finally play good the whole round.”

Scot Duddy won the President’s Flight 6 & 5. He was the runner up for the Championship last year.