NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Thursday was a busy day for high school sports in Kansas.
Several local baseball and softball teams played in state quarterfinals games.
Baseball
Manhattan 4
Blue Valley North 10
Topeka High 0
Derby 9
Goddard-Eisenhower 7
Seaman 0
Paola 5
Rock Creek 3
Chanute 1
Clay Center 0
Sabetha 1
Wichita Collegiate 3
Santa Fe Trail 3
Goodland 2
Softball
Washburn Rural 5
Shawnee Mission 2
Manhattan 2
Derby 3
Rock Creek 0
Wamego 4
Santa Fe Trail 5
Beloit 0
Columbus 7
Rossville 19
Hillsboro 2
McLouth 9
Central Heights 0
St. Marys 12
27 News will continue to cover high school state tournaments throughout the weekend.