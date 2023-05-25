NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Thursday was a busy day for high school sports in Kansas.

Several local baseball and softball teams played in state quarterfinals games.

Baseball

Manhattan 4

Blue Valley North 10

Topeka High 0

Derby 9

Goddard-Eisenhower 7

Seaman 0

Paola 5

Rock Creek 3

Chanute 1

Clay Center 0

Sabetha 1

Wichita Collegiate 3

Santa Fe Trail 3

Goodland 2

Softball

Washburn Rural 5

Shawnee Mission 2

Manhattan 2

Derby 3

Rock Creek 0

Wamego 4

Santa Fe Trail 5

Beloit 0

Columbus 7

Rossville 19

Hillsboro 2

McLouth 9

Central Heights 0

St. Marys 12

27 News will continue to cover high school state tournaments throughout the weekend.