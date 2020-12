TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka native and K-State star Wyatt Hubert has announced that he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Hubert made the announcement on his Twitter account.

"After many conversations with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and forego my remaining eligibility to begin my combine training immediately, " Hubert wrote. The junior still had two years left of eligibility.