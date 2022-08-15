ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Rock Creek High School football started its 2021 season slowly with a tough schedule, but turned things around with a couple playoff wins, including a big upset over Hayden.

In 2022, the Mustangs bring back nearly all their key players with a chance to improve last season’s 7-5 record.

“A lot of skill guys in particular some speed,” head coach Shane Sieben said. “A senior-laden team that had a lot of success late in the season last year. A lot to build on, hopefully we continue to take those steps forward.”

Quarterback Dalton Whitworth says there are multiple players on the team with 4.5 40-yard speed.

“All gas no breaks, we’re not looking to slow down anytime soon,” defensive back Yanci Spiller said.

The team features a group of guys that have played together since they were eight-years-old.

“I mean this group means everything,” Whitworth said. “I grew up with them, playing little league baseball, little league football. We were out here as third graders. It was the best time of our lives as third graders, coming out, our first time trying football. I guess we stuck with it long enough to end our high school careers with it and end up decent.”

The Mustangs open their season against Southeast of Saline on September 2nd.

“For us, we just want to play our best football at the end of the season, we want to play as long as we can, and hopefully be the best version of ourselves the time November rolls around,” Sieben said.