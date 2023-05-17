NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Multiple local teams in Northeast Kansas punched tickets to the state tournament on Wednesday.

Topeka High won two games to advance to state. The Trojans beat Garden City and Haysville-Campus to win their regional.

Others headed to state include:

Washburn Rural softball

Santa Fe Trail softball

Santa Fe Trail baseball

Clay Center baseball

McLouth softball

Manhattan baseball

More teams also had big wins on Tuesday. Click here for Tuesday’s high school sports recap.

This list is not comprehensive, many teams across the KSNT viewing area are celebrating state tournament births.