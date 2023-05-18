NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – A handful of girls’ soccer and softball teams became regional champions Thursday and are going to state tournaments.

Rossville softball beat Silver Lake in the 3A regional championship, 4-1. That comes after Silver Lake run-ruled Jefferson West, 10-0 in five innings. Rossville beat Sabetha 4-0 in its semifinal game earlier in the day.

Other regional championships:

Washburn Rural soccer beats Derby, 3-1

Cair Paravel soccer beats Eudora, 4-0

Hayden soccer beats Rose Hill, 2-0

Manhattan soccer beats Dodge City, 3-0

Seaman soccer falls to St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-1

Sabetha baseball beats Nemaha Central, 14-10

Other teams punched their tickets to State on Wednesday.