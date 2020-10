ARLINGTON, Tx. (KSNT) - The Los Angeles Dodgers knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the World Series four games to two on Tuesday night. It's the Dodgers' seventh World Series championship and their first since 1988.

The Dodgers trailed 1-0 but scored two runs in the 6th to grab the lead. Mookie Betts added a solo home run for Los Angeles in the 8th.