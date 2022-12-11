HIGHLAND (KSNT) – Jared Powers, head coach of the Scotties’ football team, died unexpectedly Saturday, according to Highland Community College.

“We are saddened to announce the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers,” HCC President Deborah Fox said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go to Jared’s family. His loss will be felt deeply throughout the Highland campus community, but none more than by his assistant coaches and the student-athletes he coached. Forever a Scottie.”

Powers was named HCC’s head coach in 2020.