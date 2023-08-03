TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park product Bo Aldridge will attend school in Wichita before playing college basketball.

The 6-foot-4 guard announced on social media Thursday that he will join Sunrise Christian Academy. Sunrise is one of the premiere college basketball academies in America.

He has college offers from Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Wichita State, Ole Miss and several others. Originally in the class of 2023, Aldridge reclassified to 2024 to give himself one more year to grow his game before college.

Aldridge took an unofficial visit to KU over the summer. The Jayhawks have not offered him a scholarship as of the time of his commitment to Sunrise.

Alrdidge will play with K-State commit David Castillo in Wichita for Sunrise.

He stopped by the station at KSNT for a recruitment update in early June.