Highland Park leaving Centennial League

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highland Park is officially leaving the Centennial League. The Scots will join the Kansas City Atchison League starting in 2022. This comes after Topeka West and Seaman announced they were leaving the Centennial League for the United Kansas Conference.

However, this move for Highland Park has been in the works for several years.

“For Highland Park a lot of it is the size of the schools, so a lot of these are more comparable in size than the Centennial League,” said Topeka Public Schools Dustin Dick. Other factors included “Competitiveness, the amount of sports that they play compared to some of the other schools in the Centennial League and the amount of teams that they field within a sport,” says Dick.

Highland Park will play two more seasons in the Centennial League before leaving the conference.