TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park rising senior Tre Richardson will announce his college commitment on Saturday, July 30.

Richardson will play DI football after his final year in Topeka. Several schools at the DI and DII levels showed interest in the 5-foot-10 wide receiver. Richardson narrowed down the offers to just three: Northern Iowa, Penn and New Mexico State.

K-State and KU both showed interest in the Topeka native. However, K-State didn’t recruit him much, and KU wanted him to play running back. Richardson has his sight set on playing wide receiver in college.

Beside football, academics and other things played a role in his big decision.

“I was looking for like a good coaching staff that I have a good bond with that I can talk to everyday,” Richardson said. “Looking for a great atmosphere, a school that’s trying to build something good and a school that will get me somewhere after, even if I don’t want to play football.”

Highland Park football hasn’t won a game since 2014. Richardson is confident that will change this fall.

“100% percent positive,” Richardson said. “First game, [that streak] is going to be broke. I guarantee you it.”

He has very high goals set for himself and the ‘Scots this season. Richardson says he wants to win Gatorade Player of the Year and tally 7,000 or more all-purpose yards. He also wants his team in the playoffs.

He says the recruiting process has been exciting.

“It’s fun, seeing them all really want you there,” Richardson said. “Having everybody wanting you and talking to you and texting and commenting.”

Richardson’s mom is proud of him and how he handled what can be a daunting task in choosing between many interested schools.

“If it’s stress for me, I know it’s stress for him and he’s handled it really, really well,” Tre’s mom, KaWanda Richardson, said.

She says Richardson hasn’t let off the gas pedal since he started getting recognized on the field. In fact, he did the opposite.

“When the offers started coming he was like, ‘They want me, so now I have to put in more work,'” KaWanda Richardson said.

KaWanda intentionally stepped back and let her son make this decision on his own.

“It doesn’t matter what I want or where I want,” KaWanda said. “It’s where he knows is the best fit for him. He’s done this on his own. I sat back, and I let him make all the choices.”

Richardson plans to announce his college commitment at 4 p.m. via social media on Saturday, July 30.