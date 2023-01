TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of Kansas’ standout multisport athletes is joining one of the nation’s top junior college programs.

Tre Richardson announced his commitment to Hutchinson Community College on social media Wednesday. Richardson finished the 2022 season with 27 rushing touchdowns and 15 receiving, including eight scores in one game against KC Harmon.

He originally committed to New Mexico State, but decommitted in September 2022. He joins Topeka West’s Malachi Berg with the Blue Dragons.