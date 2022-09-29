TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics are here to stay in the Capital City.

Stormont Vail Events Center General Manager Kellen Seitz joined 27 News Thursday morning to tell us how the events center is preparing to welcome the team back.

Just last month, it was announced the Tropics would not be returning. Now, a group of local businessmen is taking over ownership to keep the team in Topeka.

They are Trevor Burdett, owner of Sacred Leaf CBD here in Topeka; Chad Logan, owner of Logan Business Machines; and Joshua Barr, owner of Graystone Painting and Finishing.

Seitz said the events center is adding something new to entice fans to the games. SVEC will roll out an immersive ticketing experience called “The Beach.” It will have sand on the endzone in one of the party box suites that holds about 50 people. It’ll be an all-inclusive ticket that includes food and drinks.

Tropics fans don’t have to wait long, as the team will play in the 2023 season starting in March of next year. The official schedule will be released Thursday.