Hubert named to Nagurksi Trophy Watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. – One of the top freshmen defensive ends in the nation a year ago, Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert was one of 92 players in the nation to be named to the watch list for the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player, the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced Tuesday.

Hubert, a 2018 Freshman All-American by USA TODAY Sports, gives the Wildcats their 15th candidate for the award since 2011. Last year, defensive back Duke Shelley was on initial watch list, while the 2017 season saw Shelley, fellow defensive back D.J. Reed, defensive tackle Will Geary and defensive end Reggie Walker on the preseason watch list.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Hubert played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2018 with seven starts. He totaled 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks to go along with a pass breakup and an interception against No. 18 Mississippi State. Hubert led all Big 12 freshman in TFLs per game (0.71), while he was second among freshmen in sacks per game (0.38), the latter ranking third in that nation.

Hubert’s best game of the year came in K-State’s 21-6 victory over Texas Tech when he posted seasons highs in tackles (5), sacks (2.0) and TFLs (2.0).

Courtesy: K-State Athletics