Ichabod women fall in MIAA opener

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods used a 23-8 run over the final 9:27 of the game holding Pittsburg State to 3 of 11 shooting rallying for a 66-59 win in their MIAA opener at Pittsburg State on Thursday night. Washburn will have a quick turnaround as they will return to action at Missouri Southern on Saturday.

To start the game the Ichabods were cold from the field not hitting their first field goal until 5:06 into the game. Washburn came back and cut the lead to 19-17 with 8:22 using an 11-2 run hitting all three pointers during the stretch but the Gorillas came back with a 13-5 run over their own pushing the lead back to 12. Pitt State led by 12 occasions last in the first half before a layup by Connor Deffebaugh before the first half horn sounded sent the Ichabods to the locker room with a 40-32 deficit.

After missing their first five shots from 3-point range, the Ichabods hit the final four of the half and was 13 of 28 overall while the Gorillas were 14 of 29 overall from the field.

In the second half, the Ichabods chipped away at the Gorilla lead to trim margin to three at 50-47 with 8:30 to play in the game and a 3-pointer by Geiman knotted the score at 50 with 7:42 to play.

Drew Maschoff hit a 3-pointer with 5:43 to go giving the Ichabods their first lead of the game at 55-54, but the lead was short-lived for 26 seconds as the Gorillas came back with a bucket of their own at 56-55.

Buckets by Connor and two field goals by Jonny Clausing pushed the Ichabod lead to five at 61-56 with 3:11 to play as the Ichabods held the Gorillas to three points the final 2:46 of the game in the seven-point win.

Geiman led the Ichabods with 13 points adding six assists and Maschoff had 11 points. Clausing and Tyler Nelson each had 10 while Clausing added four blocks.

Antonio Givens II led the Gorillas with 16 points.

Washburn held the Gorillas to 7 of 24 shooting in the second half outscoring Pitt State by 15 as PSU was 1 of their final 9 attempts from the field. Washburn was 14 of 31 in the second half and finished 27 of 59 overall for the game.

