PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Washburn women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow first quarter and fell to Pittsburg State, 84-63, in the conference opener Thursday evening. The Ichabods drop to 3-4 (0-1 MIAA) while the Gorillas move to 4-3 (2-0 MIAA). Washburn continues its road swing as it travels to Missouri Southern on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Joplin, Mo.
Pittsburg State controlled the game early as it jumped out to a 25-7 start in the first quarter. The Ichabods were just 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) from the field in the first 10 minutes while the Gorillas were 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the floor and 4-of-5 from three-point range.
The Ichabods answered in the second quarter by outscoring the Gorillas, 20-17, with a 53.3 shooting percentage. Reagan Phelan converted on an old-fashioned three point play to start a 7-0 scoring run to get the Ichabods within eight at 33-25 with 3:08 left in the first half. The Gorillas drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 42-27 advantage into the break.
Trailing 50-34 midway through the third quarter, Phelan sparked another scoring run for Washburn, this time a 9-2 burst to pull within nine at 52-43 after a triple by Hunter Bentley. Pittsburg State reclaimed their double-figure lead after finishing out the quarter on seven unanswered points to go in front 59-43.
The Ichabods scored 20 fourth quarter points and were 9-of-19 from the floor, but it wasn’t enough as the Gorillas kept up and were 9-of-15 from the field and made all three attempts from behind the arc on their way to winning, 84-63.
Phelan finished with a points/assists double-double as she was the Ichabods’ top-scorer with 15 points and handed out 10 assists. Shelbe Piggie added a dozen points and Alexis McAfee chipped in 11. Hunter Bentley pulled down a team-best seven rebounds to go with six points and two steals. Abby Oliver scored nine points and grabbed four boards in her first collegiate start.
Ichabod women fall in MIAA opener
