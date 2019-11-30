Ichabods fall in Thanksgiving Classic

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 22 points rallying to cut the deficit to eight points with under 1:31 to play but could get no closer in an 84-73 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State in the first game of the 2019 Thanksgiving Classic presented by the Downtown Ramada Inn. Washburn will be back in action on Saturday against Truman at 3 p.m. Truman topped MIAA foe Newman 78-72 in the first game of the classic.



The Bulldogs (4-3) led from start to finish jumping out to a 24-7 lead eight minutes into ghe game hitting 8 of their first 14 shots while the Ichabods struggled out of the gate hitting 3 of their first 10. SWOSU took a 42-23 lead into the halftime break hitting 15 of 34 shots in the opening 20 minutes while the Ichabods were held to 9 of 36 shooting and 2 of 20 from deep.



With the Ichabods trailing by 20 at 67-47 with 7:26 to play, Washburn (3-2) would go on a 21-9 run over the next 6:13 cutting the lead to eight at 76-68 behind seven points from Tyler Nelson during the run but the Bulldogs kept the Ichabods an arm’s length away in the 11-point loss.



Keven Biggs led the Ichabods with a career-high 22 points while Tyler Nelson scored 14 .and Tyler Geiman and Drew Maschoff each added 10.



Bralyn James led a balanced scoring attack from the Bulldogs leading six in double figures with 13.



Washburn finished 24 of 69 from the field in the game shooting a school-record 40 3-point attempts topping the previous mark of 37 done three times in program history. The Ichabods were 8 of 40 overall from 3-point range. The Ichabods did shoot 46 percent from the field in the second half hitting 15 of 33 attempts. The Bulldogs were 30 of 65 for the game and 10 of 24 from 3-point range.



Washburn held a 42-41 rebounding advantage and had 16 turnovers leading to 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics