LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The #7 Kansas Jayhawks downed Washburn 89-54 in their home opener Thursday night without fans at Allen Fieldhouse.

David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points while Ochai Agbaji had 16 and Jalen Wilson added 13. Freshman Bryce Thompson scored 11 off the bench.

The victory improves KU to 3-1 on the season.

Tyler Geiman and Topeka native Levi Braun paced the Ichabods with 9 each.

Bill Self gives some love to @IchabodMBB. pic.twitter.com/NUkKJsBBoV — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) December 4, 2020

Washburn returns to action Saturday against Newman while Kansas hosts North Dakota State.