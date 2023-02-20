TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings are out and reflect a strong Big 12 conference.

The KU Jayhawks moved from #5 to #3 in week 16, after beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. The K-State Wildcats, however, slid two spots to #14 with a road loss to Oklahoma and a home win against Iowa State.

This means six Big 12 teams come in the Top 25. Here’s a look at the full list: