TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings are out and reflect a strong Big 12 conference.
The KU Jayhawks moved from #5 to #3 in week 16, after beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. The K-State Wildcats, however, slid two spots to #14 with a road loss to Oklahoma and a home win against Iowa State.
This means six Big 12 teams come in the Top 25. Here’s a look at the full list:
- #1 Houston
- #2 Alabama
- #3 Kansas
- #4 UCLA
- #5 Purdue
- #6 Virginia
- #7 Arizona
- #8 Texas
- #9 Baylor
- #10 Marquette
- #11 Tennessee
- #12 Gonzaga
- #13 Miami
- #14 Kansas State
- #15 Saint Mary’s
- #16 Xavier
- #17 Indiana
- #18 UConn
- #19 Creighton
- #20 Providence
- #21 Northwestern
- #22 San Diego State
- #23 Iowa State
- #24 TCU
- #35 Texas A&M