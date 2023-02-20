TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings are out and reflect a strong Big 12 conference.

The KU Jayhawks moved from #5 to #3 in week 16, after beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. The K-State Wildcats, however, slid two spots to #14 with a road loss to Oklahoma and a home win against Iowa State.

This means six Big 12 teams come in the Top 25. Here’s a look at the full list:

  • #1 Houston
  • #2 Alabama
  • #3 Kansas
  • #4 UCLA
  • #5 Purdue
  • #6 Virginia
  • #7 Arizona
  • #8 Texas
  • #9 Baylor
  • #10 Marquette
  • #11 Tennessee
  • #12 Gonzaga
  • #13 Miami
  • #14 Kansas State
  • #15 Saint Mary’s
  • #16 Xavier
  • #17 Indiana
  • #18 UConn
  • #19 Creighton
  • #20 Providence
  • #21 Northwestern
  • #22 San Diego State
  • #23 Iowa State
  • #24 TCU
  • #35 Texas A&M