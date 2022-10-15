NORMAN Okla. (KSNT) – The Oklahoma offense could not be contained as they defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The Jayhawks’ defense gave up 701 total yards to the Sooners, including 487 yards in the first half alone.

This was quarterback Jason Bean’s first starting game after Jalon Daniel’s injury during the TCU game last week. Bean completed 16 of his 27 passes for 265 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kansas is now 5-2 on the year, losing its second game in a row after falling to TCU last week.

The Jayhawks will move on to play at Baylor next Saturday.

