TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The New York Jets have claimed Corey Ballentine off waivers. Ballentine was waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

We've claimed CB Corey Ballentine. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 11, 2020

The 24-year-old cornerback from Topeka played in nine games this season with the Giants and made two starts.