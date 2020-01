KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Prior to Sunday’s AFC Divisional round game, Texans defensive end JJ Watt took time during pregame warmups to play catch with Chiefs fans. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year circled Arrowhead Stadium giving many young fans the opportunity to get up close with one of the game’s biggest stars.

In 2017, Watt was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, which honors volunteer work and excellence on the field.