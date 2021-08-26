Former NFL player returns to Kansas to surprise his 1st-grade teacher

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT)- Jordy Nelson gave his first-grade teacher, Janeil Sullivan, quite the first day of school surprise.

Nelson played college football at Kansas State then played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Manhattan native attended Riley County High School. Nelson was a member of the Packer team that won Super Bowl XLV.

August is Teacher Appreciation Month, so Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with Nelson to supply the gifts. They gave Mrs. Sullivan a K-State-themed outdoor setup. The items include an E-Z Up that’s perfect for tailgating season, as well as outdoor furniture, a K-State corn hole set, and a grill, Nelson said, that does all the work for you.

“Mrs. Sullivan’s one of my favorite teachers of all time,” Jordy Nelson said. “Not only for what she did for me in first grade but what she’s done ever since here. Once I graduated high school, and even in college and through the NFL. She said to make sure I’m minding my business and that she would always be keeping an eye on me. She still does to the day.”

Mrs. Sullivan said Nelson has not changed since first grade, he even looks the same.

“This is my 40th year,” Janeil Sullivan said. “I still get nervous and anxious for the first day of school. This just topped it off. I really, really appreciate it.”

Nelson’s son is a student at Riley County Grade School. His wife used to teach there, and his sister is also a teacher.

Mrs. Sullivan joked she’s the one who taught Nelson how to read words and a playbook.

Fans of K-State and the Packers can thank her for his outstanding career.