Jordy Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in June 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KSNT) – Former K-State Wildcat and Green Bay Packer Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

The once Riley County High School standout will join Brett Favre at the induction on June 5, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Former #Packers greats @BrettFavre & @JordyRNelson will be inducted into the @wihalloffame in June 2020 as part of its 70th anniversary class 📰 https://t.co/cVA1nBEr0f — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 12, 2019

Nelson played 10 seasons for Green Bay from 2008 to 2017. He ranks near the top of every major receiving category in the team’s history:

3rd in receptions – 550

5th in yards – 7,848

2nd in TD catches – 69

3rd in 100-yard receiving games – 25

HIs 1,519 receiving yards in 2014 remains the single-season franchise record.