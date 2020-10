KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) -- It's just another week in the world of Patrick Mahomes, coming off of another controlled, masterful performance in a win against Baltimore where he targeted 11 players. Surveying all options is easier when his teammates know how to handle the blitz.

"It's all preparation. We really prepare for blitz coverages and different looks, different fire zones, different man blitzes. We have guys that quicken up the routes and get themselves open. Then whenever we want to take a shot versus the blitz, I think guys do a great job of making sure that they make distinct angles where I can throw the ball into space and let them make plays," Mahomes explained.