JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Gracie Erichsen’s swing isn’t slowing down.

Erichsen will compete in back-to-back Junior Home Run derbies at MLB All-Star weekend. The Junction City infielder qualified for her first at the 2022 All-Star game, but did not win. Erichsen spent the past year getting even better at hitting home runs.

“I’m just looking to be more consistent and make contact with a lot of balls,” Erichsen said. “I think I definitely got my timing down this year. I think that’ll be a big factor to help me.”

She won the 16U age group at the Kansas City regional to qualify for the finals in Seattle. Erichsen will compete against seven other finalists in her age group. At 16 years-old, this is her last year eligible to qualify for the Junior Home Run Derby.

“I’m just hoping to do good and hoping to beat my record that I got last year,” Erichsen said.

She will compete in the Junior Home Run Derby on Friday at 11 a.m. central.