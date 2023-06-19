JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A number of high School recruitment sites recently updated their prospect rankings. For many of them, at the top for the class of 2024 in Kansas is Junction City’s Michael Boganowski.

A four-star athlete who can play a number of positions, Boganowski has been grateful of every second during his recruiting journey.

“It’s crazy. I’m trying to take it all in and enjoy it. You know, not a lot of people get to do this. It’s been my goal since I was a little kid, so seeing that finally unfold, it’s been great,” Boganowski said.

He wasn’t receiving much college attention until one great performance that caught the eye of K-State’s Director of Recruiting.

“Played Bishop Carroll, I balled out, and I got a text from Taylor Braet and he’s like, ‘We got to get you out to a game.’ Then the next week and I went up to K State, and then that following Monday they offered me,” Boganowski said.

Then, the floodgates opened.

“After that,” Boganowski said, “it kind of just took off.”

Boganowski has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Florida State, Stanford, KU, K-State and many more. However, he still likes what he sees just down the road.

“K-State definitely has a family aspect to it…they’ll always feel like home. Every time I go up there it feels like home,” Boganowski said.

Over in Lawrence, the program is on the up-and-up. He knows that.

“[KU is] on an up rise, I can see that just going there and seeing like the culture that they instilled in the program. I can definitely see why they’re on this, on this trajectory,” Boganowski said.

Junction City head football coach Randall Zimmerman says whoever lands the star will be happy with what they get.

“Very disciplined, hardworking young man of high integrity. I mean, that’s what they’re gonna get. Now on the field, you know, they’ll figure that out,” Zimmerman said. “The biggest thing is they’re gonna great person that’s willing to work very hard and lead his teammates.”

Boganowski says he wants to make a decision before the upcoming football season so he can enjoy his senior year.