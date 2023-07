SEATTLE (KSNT) – Junction City’s 16-year-old slugger finished her second junior home run derby toward the top.

Gracie Erichsen hit nine home runs to finish in fourth place out of the eight contestants. She was one home run shy of making the final round.

Erichsen hit 24 of the 25 pitches each hitter gets. She qualified for the junior home run derby after winning the local and regional contests.