LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Junction City High School softball player Gracie Erichsen brought her home run-hitting swing to All-Star Weekend.

Erichsen qualified for the national home run derby through multiple regional qualifiers. She competed against seven other finalists in the under 16 group.

Erichsen hit two home runs in three minutes. She did not make it to the final hit-off between the top two hitters.