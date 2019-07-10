K-State 9th, KU 10th in preseason Big 12 poll

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) The first Big 12 preseason media poll has been released. Kansas State is picked 9th while Kansas is picked 10th out of 10 teams in the league. Both teams are entering the season with new head coaches (Chris Klieman at K-State and Les Miles at KU).

The Oklahoma Sooners were picked to win the conference.

2019 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (68) — 761

2. Texas (9) — 696

3. Iowa State — 589

4. TCU — 474

5. Oklahoma State — 460

6. Baylor — 453

7. Texas Tech — 281

8. West Virginia — 241

9. Kansas State — 191

10. Kansas — 89