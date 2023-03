NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- K-State and KU women’s basketball will both play in the WNIT.

The Jayhawks will host Western Kentucky in Allen Fieldhouse for round one on Friday, March 17.

K-State will play in-state opponent Wichita State in Manhattan, Kansas on Thursday, March 16.

KU narrowly missed the NCAA tournament and enters the WNIT 19-11 on the season, after finishing 9-9 in Big 12 play. K-State enters the WNIT at 17-16 and went 5-13 in the conference.