MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball was beaten by tenth ranked West Virginia 65-43 on Saturday.

The loss snaps a two game winning streak for the Wildcats and drops their record to 3-14 in the conference and 7-18 overall.

The Cats struggled to score in the game. Leading scorers Mike McGuirl and Davion Bradford only had 11 and 10 points respectively.

K-State will host Iowa State for their last game of the regular season next Saturday.