MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball snagged its fifth win of the year in a close, overtime contest.

The Wildcats hosted Oral Roberts, beating the Golden Eagles 88-78 in overtime.

K-State’s offense wasted no time getting things started, jumping to an 11-point lead with less than 10 minutes left in the first half. However, it didn’t last long. Oral Roberts went on a 10-0 run, cutting K-State’s lead to just 28-27 with under seven minutes to play before the break. Both teams entered the half locked at 41.

The second half remained close. Three point buckets from Tylor Perry, Darrin Ames and Arthur Kaluma pushed K-State to a nine-point lead halfway through the half, but the Golden Eagles didn’t back down.

Oral Roberts tied things up again at 68 with 1:30 left to play. Perry drilled another three pointer to put K-State up 71-68, but a few free throws and a Golden Eagles dunk with 0:01 on the clock sent the game to overtime tied at 72.

Overtime was largely back-and-forth, but two made free throws from Perry with 1:52 left gave the Wildcats at 81-78 lead and some separation. More free throws and another jumper from Perry sealed the deal and pushed K-State to victory.

Four Wildcats landed in double figures, with Tylor Perry leading the way with 20, Cam Carter tallying 19 an Darrin Ames and Will McNair Jr. both scored 11.

With the win, K-State moves to 5-2 on the season. Next up, the Wildcats host North Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.