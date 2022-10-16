MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After three-straight weeks in the AP Top 25, K-State football got a bye week to rest.

Without a win or loss, the Wildcats stay at No. 17 – where the team was the week before.

K-State has the opportunity to move up in the rankings Saturday against No. 8 TCU.

KU football has dropped out of the Top 25 following its second-straight loss.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.