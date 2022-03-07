NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas State and Kansas both had one player named to the Big 12 women’s basketball All-Big 12 first team.

The league announced on Monday that K-State’s Ayoka Lee and KU’s Holly Kersgieter were named to the conference’s first-team list. Ten players in the conference received the honor.

Lee was one of four players to be unanimous selection All-Big 12 First Team. She was also named to the Big 12-All Defensive team.

Kansas’ head coach Brandon Schneider was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Lee finished the regular season leading the conference in scoring with 22.6 points per game. She caught national attention when she broke the NCAA women’s basketball single game scoring record, logging 61 points in a Wildcat victory over Oklahoma.

Lee was also second in the league in rebounds per game with 10.3. She led the league in blocks with 92 total (3.1 per game).

Kersgieter ranked ninth in the league in scoring 13.6 points per game and finished the regular season fourth in the Big 12 in steals with 51 total.

KU’s Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson were both named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Freshman Serena Sundell received All-Big 12 Honorable mention, too.

Sundell and her teammate Brylee Glenn both made the All-Big 12 Freshman team. Taiyanna Jackson combined her honorable mention honor with a selection to the Big 12-All Defensive Team.