MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball will play on a brand new floor in the 2023-24 season.
The new court is not too different from the previous design. The ‘Powercat’ logo still rests at center court. ‘Wildcats’ is written in script font along one sideline. ‘K-State’ is written in bold print under each basket.
27 News reported K-State’s plans to redo its basketball court back in January. Tuesday night, K-State Athletics released the photos of the new floor on social media.
