MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball will play on a brand new floor in the 2023-24 season.

Photo from K-State Athletics

The new court is not too different from the previous design. The ‘Powercat’ logo still rests at center court. ‘Wildcats’ is written in script font along one sideline. ‘K-State’ is written in bold print under each basket.

Photo from K-State Athletics

27 News reported K-State’s plans to redo its basketball court back in January. Tuesday night, K-State Athletics released the photos of the new floor on social media.

