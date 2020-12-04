K-State women fall to Kentucky

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State put a scare into (11/12) Kentucky on Thursday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but Kentucky used a fourth quarter surge to hold off the K-State upset bid in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 60-49.

K-State (1-1) overcame a seven-point deficit in the first quarter, 12-5, to secure a 16-14 lead at the end of the frame. K-State held Kentucky to one field goal in the final 3:36 of the quarter.

Taylor Lauterbach came off the bench to record a crucial three-point play with 2:43 to play to pull the Wildcats within one, 14-13. A jumper from Ashley Ray gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night, 15-14, with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Kansas State increased its lead to five, 25-20, as Christianna Carr, Emilee Ebert and Rachel Ranke all made 3-point field goals in the first five minutes of the second quarter.

Kentucky (3-0) tied the game at 25 with 1:51 remaining in the first half, but it was short lived as Ray found a cutting Laura Macke who finished with a layup to give K-State a 27-25 lead at the half.

K-State shot 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from the field in the first half, which included a 50.0 percent (5-of-10) effort from beyond the arc. K-State held Kentucky to a 26.5 percent effort. Eight of the nine K-State players to see the floor in the first half scored at least two points.

Macke helped K-State to a three-point lead, 30-27, early in the third quarter. Kentucky scored four quick points to go in front, 31-30, with 7:16 remaining.

K-State went back in front, 36-33, with 4:45 to play. Cymone Goodrich became the ninth K-State player to score as she finished a lefthanded layup. Carr followed with a layup of her own and Ranke forced a Kentucky timeout with a transition layup.

Kentucky would outscore K-State 6-2 in the final two and a half minutes of the third quarter to grab a 43-41 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer from Carr with over five minutes to play squared the game at 49. K-State would then go cold as Kentucky finished the game on a 11-0 run to avoid the upset.

Carr led the Wildcats with 15 points including a 4-of-9 effort from behind the arc and five rebounds, while Ranke came off the bench to finish with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Kentucky was led by Dre’Una Edwards with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

K-State finished the night shooting 36.7 percent (18-of-49) from the field including 36.4 percent (8-of-22) effort from 3-point range. Kentucky notched a field goal percentage of 37.1 percent (23-of-62) and held an 18-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

K-State will return to action on Saturday, December 5 at Central Arkansas. The game will be available on the Bear Nation Network at ucasports.com.