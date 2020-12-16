K-State’s Hubert entering NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 16: Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) raises his hand after a big hit in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats on November 16, 2019 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka native and K-State star Wyatt Hubert has announced that he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Hubert made the announcement on his Twitter account.

One Chapter closed, another Chapter opened. Wildcat nation, thank you for everything💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/T3jhj66hk6 — Wyatt Hubert (@Wyatt_Bert) December 16, 2020

“After many conversations with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and forego my remaining eligibility to begin my combine training immediately, ” Hubert wrote. The junior still had two years left of eligibility.

In his final season with the Wildcats, Hubert had 8.5 sacks with 13 tackles for loss.

Hubert would become the second active player in the NFL from Shawnee Heights High School. Corey Ballentine currently plays for the New York Jets.